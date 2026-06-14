Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
1dEdited

...literally pushing it...the evil is really beyond comprehension... 🙏➕🙏...

Reply
Share
Todd Monka's avatar
Todd Monka
1d

May the Almighty God Jehovah strike down ALL who have malicious intent associated with this whole quack-zine scandal. REPENT wrong-doers!

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture