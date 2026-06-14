I’ve been looking at strange patterns for several years too and agree, micro clotting is the problem related to whatever was in those shots.

Who can explain why or how so many healthcare professionals are walking around scratching their heads…

ARE WE THAT STUPID?

Until someone can explain WHY SO MANY YOUNG MOTHERS are being admitted to the ICU with DIC/HELLP/pre-eclampsia with hemorrhages and babies going to the NICU, I am not recommending ANY “vaccines”.

Maybe the aluminum in the Tdap (recommended for EVERY pregnancy), along with the yearly Flu shot and recommended RSV, is contributing to PIH (Pregnancy Induced Hypertension)…

We can’t even have a discussion.

Now ACOG is “breaking with the CDC” and recommending Covid shots for pregnant women again.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/influenza-vaccines/leading-ob-gyn-society-breaks-cdc-recommended-vaccines-pregnant-women-including

I love how Dr. McMillan talks about “it” without saying “it”…

Nurse Dee