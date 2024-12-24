Share this postDee’s SubstackDeny, Defend, DeposeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDeny, Defend, DeposeObservations from a nurseDee DeeDec 24, 202430Share this postDee’s SubstackDeny, Defend, DeposeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1513ShareThe new rallying cry against modern healthcare, where no legal channel for justice exists…Deny, Defend, DeposeSubscribe30Share this postDee’s SubstackDeny, Defend, DeposeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1513SharePrevious
There was a Pandemic of Fear that spread around the world.
There was never an actual virus. The lethality came from
mandating mask wearing, lockdowns, and injecting as many
people as possible with a toxic soup.
Lots of people have awakened to this reality,
but still, many have not. It is aggravating that they
are still pushing the 'Covid vax' and the Loooong Covid fallacy.
At least it is quite prevalent over in Facebookland and on NPR.
The harm from the jabs is so obvious,
and many can still not acknowledge that reality.
What we need (including me) is to grow a backbone and hold these people to account.
Legally, no lynchings.