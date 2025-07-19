Covid illustrates the brokenness of systems and limitations of human nature.

Deliberate harm while hiding behind the pretense of caring is wrong.

Coercion was used to push a dangerous cocktail while professing to save grandma. When grandma got sick, Covid was to blame and Grandma was forced to die alone.

Forcing a human to die alone is wicked and cruel.

The pain inflicted by a few, upon the entirety of humanity must be acknowledged.

There are some who will never see but even more, who don’t want to see.

Healthcare has become irrevocably stained and trust is broken.

Life is precious.

Compassion does not end on the tip of a needle.

I never observed a pandemic.

Nurse Dee