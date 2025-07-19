Covid illustrates the brokenness of systems and limitations of human nature.
Deliberate harm while hiding behind the pretense of caring is wrong.
Coercion was used to push a dangerous cocktail while professing to save grandma. When grandma got sick, Covid was to blame and Grandma was forced to die alone.
Forcing a human to die alone is wicked and cruel.
The pain inflicted by a few, upon the entirety of humanity must be acknowledged.
There are some who will never see but even more, who don’t want to see.
Healthcare has become irrevocably stained and trust is broken.
Life is precious.
Compassion does not end on the tip of a needle.
I never observed a pandemic.
Nurse Dee
Seeing the creature on top of the building accurately portrays where healthcare care has gone. It is about profiteering from people at their most vulnerable time. It is about giving people poisonous drugs and potions that might temporarily be a fix. Yet, will eventually poison. It is not about naturally healing one's own body.
and things are getting worse still. When I read Canadian obituaries, I wonder how many of the 'died peacefully' are in fact euthanized. That people in Canada now have to wait longer than a year for treatment, and some 2 years for cancer treatment. I hope that, in the meantime, instead of requesting a death box, they read up on numerous alternatives to cut-burn-poison.
And this morning Slay news reports that the Dutch govt has loosened the law on euthanasia
https://slaynews.com/news/dutch-government-euthanizing-hundreds-citizens-year-without-consent/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter .
I know it happens in Belgium too, because last month the French singer Nicole Croisille asked permission to come to Belgium to die. This is somewhat the opposite of medical treatment, isn't it? I can understand some cases, where a person is in excruciating pain and there is no treatment, but have they tried everything? Chinese meds? herbs? vitamins, minerals? Most docs try one or may be 2, and that is it. They probably don't even know about the hundreds of other possibilities!