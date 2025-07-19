Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
7h

Seeing the creature on top of the building accurately portrays where healthcare care has gone. It is about profiteering from people at their most vulnerable time. It is about giving people poisonous drugs and potions that might temporarily be a fix. Yet, will eventually poison. It is not about naturally healing one's own body.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

and things are getting worse still. When I read Canadian obituaries, I wonder how many of the 'died peacefully' are in fact euthanized. That people in Canada now have to wait longer than a year for treatment, and some 2 years for cancer treatment. I hope that, in the meantime, instead of requesting a death box, they read up on numerous alternatives to cut-burn-poison.

And this morning Slay news reports that the Dutch govt has loosened the law on euthanasia

https://slaynews.com/news/dutch-government-euthanizing-hundreds-citizens-year-without-consent/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter .

I know it happens in Belgium too, because last month the French singer Nicole Croisille asked permission to come to Belgium to die. This is somewhat the opposite of medical treatment, isn't it? I can understand some cases, where a person is in excruciating pain and there is no treatment, but have they tried everything? Chinese meds? herbs? vitamins, minerals? Most docs try one or may be 2, and that is it. They probably don't even know about the hundreds of other possibilities!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture