Today while reviewing a patient’s chart, I noticed the DX of Covid-19 listed in the Past Medical History section. She apparently had Covid THREE years ago. Because I had never seen this or any other viruses listed here, I had a Red Flag moment. I also couldn’t help but notice this mama had a history of miscarriages as well. And this is where I made the connection or, where the data comes from…(when the presence of 2 separate events is linked as “causation”). This passes the Faucian Science Test, otherwise known as
DATA SCAMDEMIC
They are hoping no one notices the faulty connection to causation, based on the correlation of “simply being simultaneously present”…
Ah, I see! Correlation DOES equal causation now, but it certainly didn't before! (when talking about the magic jabbie juice)
> https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/aded2ac202c4
Since almost everyone in the world had covid-19 at least once, now anything and everything, like new disorders or diseases can be easily blamed on the novel virus… Nobody talks about chronic fatigue syndrome anymore because it is called long-covid now… So even old diseases can be blamed on this mysterious virus that made influenza tests not detected even one false positive case in 2020…
Another covid related scientific miracle…