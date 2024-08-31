Used to be an exception when unexplained, bad things happened,
Not anymore…
When a previously, healthy 20-year-old goes into liver failure following birth,
SOMETHING IS WRONG.
Despite all the speculation and enthusiastic conjecture, no one knows WHY.
Truth has been blinded by greed.
People have been hookwinked into believing a gene code can prolong life. To the contrary, based upon the number of Code Blues counted throughout the day, it appears we’re sicker than ever.
Let the Covid “Vaccines” be a reminder of… the grandiosity of few and the gullibility of many.
The consequences of refusal to acknowledge the damaging effects from the Covid “vaccine” are LOSS OF TRUST IN MEDICINE.
These are Dark Days of Medicine.
FAKE 'viruses' = FAKE TOXIC 'vaccines' = REAL DEATHS and DISABILITIES 💉😢💉😢☠️☠️☠️💉💉
Turns out cholesterol is required, turns out animal fats are good for you, turns out the most deadly form of skin cancer is from not enough sun, or so I've read lately, that everything you've been told and literally fed is BS and poison.
