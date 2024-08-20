This was posted in a visible location during Covid, the front entrance of a church. While standing in reverence, I snapped a picture recognizing the courage behind the message. This Priest saved countless lives.
Critical Thinkers Vs. Mainstream Normies…
In sharp contrast to the churches who set up vaxx' posts, or kept their buildings closed when people needed them most - or made a circus with cleaners, plastic bags for the sacrament, everyone masked and with gloves on. One had all services outside, bring your own chair, all masked and gloved. Church has lost me for good.
I would also ask:
Is there really a virus causing a disease that toxins jabbed into My flesh would prevent Me from getting?
Are viruses real?
Is contagion real?
But it's a very good set of questions!