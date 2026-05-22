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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
May 22Edited

The "spike protein" descriptor may not be a physical reality but it is such a perfect metaphor

You can easily imagine little spikey proteins flowing throughout your circulatory system slicing up everything they encounter along the way. You may even be protected by anomalous otherwise bad things like poor circulation. Something that in any sane intuitive situation would not seem protective. But in Spike Protein world the young with superior blood flow one could actually be at a disadvantage because the little knives can get everywhere.

Which in a metaphorical sense seems to be almost exactly what is happening

Nothing is safe from getting sliced up by those little daggers.

And the harm seems to be about as consistent and predictable as the harm of madmen lunatics running through the subways with knives because the meth has kicked in. I often wonder if the spike protein bioweapons designers are in some ways similar to the madmen lunatic meth addicts brandishing knives on the subway.

The absolute perfect bioweapon with near perfect plausible deniability and near perfect ability to stealth harm because theoretically it can trigger nearly the set of all known maladies which seems to be about what it is doing in ways very hard to prove.. Any malady you can think of from cancer to autoimmune to kidney and heart failure to dementia and stroke and more can be triggered by the little daggers unleashed by Mr Spikey protein injections.

And it has the added attribute of often causing harm randomly offset in time at very different levels of severity in random unpredictable locations and organ systems. Just as one would expect to happen if they got fragged by nail bombs in a kinetic war attack. Some people would be mortally injured and mangled on the spot and others would be injured at every level in between both systemically and localized. And there would be those lucky few who may walk away unharmed and those other few who walk away harmed but don't yet know it.

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
May 22

Yes “unexplained” renal impairment / failure. There us no checking for the vaccination spike which would be easy via renal biopsy ( with appropriate staining) your coworker could consider this - and if it’s implicated in the causation- she DEFINITELY has a case Vs the drug company / business who pressured her to take a nano-genetic substance with ZERO even short term data ( ten weeks before ditching the placebo- come ON Medicine) let alone medium and long term - #stoptheshots

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