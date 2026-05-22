My uncle is on dialysis suddenly after taking multiple Covid shots. Both my aunt and uncle embraced “the measures” and Fauci’s lies. He was very healthy prior to the injections. There continues to be NO MENTION regarding the possibility that this could be a consequence of taking multiple Covid “vaccines”.

My young, healthy co-worker (early 30’s), also suffered stage 3 kidney disease after taking the Covid shots. She knew the “vaccines” were the cause but felt pressured to “just take it”.

Horrible!

Anyone else know someone who is suffering from kidney disease after taking the jabs?

Nurse Dee