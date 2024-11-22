Chest X-Rays are not diagnostic for COVID-19.
Spoke with a Radiologist today who claimed everyone with a respiratory sniffle was diagnosed with Covid-19 and ordered a Chest X-Ray. I asked how could the X-Ray diagnose Covid and was told, “it did not, chest X-rays only show inflammation and/or fluid in the lungs.”
The cause could be anything…
COVID-19, the sinkable pandemic of lies…
Never assume a Doctor of Medicine knows more than you.
And if you don’t get that, you might as well do exactly what they say.
Because, in that case, it doesn’t matter what you think.
About anything.
That’s how this world works.
Why..?
Why... X-rays? Because people with compromised-by-jab immune systems are more likely to develop and maintain cancers started by the X-rays.
Why... mammograms? Because women who dutifully get zapped on the mammogram machine are more likely to develop breast cancers (even "better" for 'them' if they can scare you into a mastectomy when you never even had breast cancer! This will impact self-esteem and some will opt for suicide).
Why... sex-change operations for children? Because there's a much higher rate of suicide once they come to terms with what they've agreed to let happen to themselves.
Why... all of this? Because they want to reduce the world's population.
Discuss.