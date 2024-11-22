Chest X-Rays are not diagnostic for COVID-19.

Spoke with a Radiologist today who claimed everyone with a respiratory sniffle was diagnosed with Covid-19 and ordered a Chest X-Ray. I asked how could the X-Ray diagnose Covid and was told, “it did not, chest X-rays only show inflammation and/or fluid in the lungs.”

The cause could be anything…

COVID-19, the sinkable pandemic of lies…