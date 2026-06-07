I’m watching my uncle die from kidney failure while the medical industrial complex blames him for waiting too long to seek care for his enlarged prostate. He was a fierce Covid vaccine advocate.

So many of my family and friends look like shriveled up raisins or have extreme weight gain. Dying suddenly continues.

Very little is said about the adverse effects of the Covid shot(s), everyone just wants any discussion of Covid vaccines to “go away”.

On a positive note, I did recently meet a travel nurse who also refused the Covid jab. She said she could never trust a system that advertised smoking for pregnant women, with the goal of an easier labor due to a small baby.

There are some good people who still work inside the system…

Nurse Dee