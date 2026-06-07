COVID-When Everything Was A Lie
Observations from a nurse
I’m watching my uncle die from kidney failure while the medical industrial complex blames him for waiting too long to seek care for his enlarged prostate. He was a fierce Covid vaccine advocate.
So many of my family and friends look like shriveled up raisins or have extreme weight gain. Dying suddenly continues.
Very little is said about the adverse effects of the Covid shot(s), everyone just wants any discussion of Covid vaccines to “go away”.
On a positive note, I did recently meet a travel nurse who also refused the Covid jab. She said she could never trust a system that advertised smoking for pregnant women, with the goal of an easier labor due to a small baby.
There are some good people who still work inside the system…
Nurse Dee
"COVID- When everything was a lie." .... Including COVID.
Let me bounce this off ya!
Since the beginning of man people have been influenced by the spoken word. When the serpent told Adam and Eve, eating the fruit from the forbidden tree would not kill them but make them God like, Eve and then Adam ate. So right from the very beginning this demonstrated that man could be coerced. Words spoken over us , or things we see, from the time we are children, can impact us for a lifetime.
It seems 5th generation warfare has been around for thousands of years. Like when the serpent told Adam and Eve the fruit would not kill them, our own government and medical establishment told us the Covid shots were safe and effective. They knowingly lied to us. Once infected with Covid there’s a good chance you won’t survive, you’ll die alone. Wear your mask, social distance, a winter of death among the unvaccinated. Theres nothing the serpent wouldn’t say or do to coerce us, take control, to push their dangerous injections into our arms. Fear, intimidation, force, lockdowns, taking away our right to freely travel. The human brain instinctually perceives restrictions, oppression and confinement as immediate threats activating survival responses. This is the hurdle the totalitarian must drive from its subjects. Although the tyrant doesn’t care if you can’t afford a home, or that you have no money for food, he does care about what you think. He is a master at coercing the mind and breaking people down. J.Goodrich