They learn nothing if we give them a pass...except that they can get away with it again. They will be counted on to behave this way in the next round. As I recall, forgiveness comes AFTER repentance. Not saying we can't show wisdom and grace. We still have to do the uncomfortable things. Someone has to use their brains...they sure didn't. If you care about them, drive these lessons home. Don't waste these opportunities. There was a lot of viciousness, loss of careers, etc. Retribution is called for in many cases...unapologetically.
The meme is sad but on point. I have been dialoging with a couple of close allies re how to get the authentic conversation going re the 500 lb gorilla: re CV-19 was a bioweapon and global psyop. Even among some folks I know who got the jab--they seem to have no clue or interest in exploring how this psyop has created a divided society characterized as: Those who listen to the propaganda vs those who question the propaganda. Great meme.