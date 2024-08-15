This came off an 2020 CVS Covid Vaccine Intake Consent Form. It reads in very small letters,

I have been provided with the Vaccine Information Sheet(s) or patient fact sheet corresponding to the vaccine(s) that I am receiving. I have read the information provided about the vaccine I am to receive. I have had the chance to ask questions that were answered to my satisfaction. I understand the benefits and risks of vaccination and I voluntarily assume full responsibility for any reactions that may result.

True Informed Consent was not given because none of the side effects were listed on any form, the shots were not voluntary, and no one could answer any questions accept to say,

Side effects are rare Safe & Effective

Covid Vax Informed Consent was reduced to a few questions, where all but anaphylaxis reactions from a former Covid Vax or Polyethylene Glycol, ended with the order - TAKE IT ANYWAY.

VERUS

True Informed Consent is when the pros and cons are listed and each person decides AND THEIR DECISION RESPECTED.

Covid trampled upon basic human rights, where many died unnecessarily.

We must never forget.