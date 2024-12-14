According to The American Society of Hematology, Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, incidence is extremely low.
Key Takeaways
Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)
Definitive Diagnosis (must meet all five criteria):
COVID vaccine 4 to 42 days prior to symptom onset#
Any venous or arterial thrombosis (often cerebral or abdominal)
Thrombocytopenia (platelet count < 150 x 109/L)*
Positive PF4 “HIT” (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia) ELISA
Markedly elevated D-dimer (> 4 times upper limit of normal)
Incidence is extremely low. Risk of death and serious outcomes of COVID-19, including thrombosis, far outweigh risk of VITT possibly associated with highly efficacious vaccines.
https://www.hematology.org/covid-19/vaccine-induced-immune-thrombotic-thrombocytopenia
What would America be like, if seven decades ago our government had not permitted patents to be issued for something called vaccines? Patents were given for a medical treatment that injected substances into the human bloodstream - which never belonged there in the first place. Our Creator made the human body and for profit medical personnel promoted these injections. These injections stressed, not strengthened the immune system, because those who were promoting them overlooked their toxicity.. The only thing the human body requires is wholesome natural food, which provides nutrients to the bloodstream, which carries these nutrients to every cell and organ in the body. The use of these toxic injections has lowered its recipients mentally and physically since they were introduced. America would have been in a far better place today, if these. so called vaccines had never existed.
Obey the satanists, and shit happens...