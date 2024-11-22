Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid TrashCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCovid TrashObservations from a nurseDee DeeNov 22, 202425Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid TrashCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore127ShareA chiropractor recently shared what he is now seeing is, “All those vaccine injuries”.COVID-19, put trash in it’s place…Subscribe25Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid TrashCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore127SharePrevious
Insurance companies are seeing a massive increase in deaths!!!
The guilt of the trauma on mankind is on so many who carried out injecting people with a poison even though the didn't know what was in the jab will be with them all as the see people dropping dead every day
I have 2 dead sisters a dead son and a dead friend in USA
The rest of my siblings there are 9 plus their children all jabbed, so what can I look forward to the future? Is there one where I can expect to have any family left?