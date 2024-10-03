I remember thinking, how do they know it wasn’t the new med that killed her…? I had heard there was an experimental treatment being given. The drug was called Remdesivir and I had already looked it up.
I remembered the word Cytotoxic.
This was at the “beginning”, when shots were being given and the patients came in with flu-like symptoms. The patient had refused the jab but caught Covid from the jabbed. Her death was blamed on Covid.
THAT WAS SO MESSED UP!
Discussion about this post
No posts
“remdesivir” a.k.a. “run death is near”
All our respectable credentialed people and institutions, gaslighted us.