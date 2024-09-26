Share this postCovid-Stuped and Dupeddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCovid-Stuped and DupedObservation from a nurseDee DeeSep 26, 202462Share this postCovid-Stuped and Dupeddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther43ShareThey believed the news instead of reality…STUPED AND DUPEDSubscribe62Share this postCovid-Stuped and Dupeddee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther43SharePrevious
All lies
One day when this is all a memory, we might wonder why were some duped and others not??
But i think by then, for me anyway, I wont care. I'll be enjoying my time in eternity. Not a care in "the world".
Thanks Dee Dee