Share this postCovid-Sold Outdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCovid-Sold OutObservations Dee DeeJul 21, 202447Share this postCovid-Sold Outdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48ShareRemember when during Covid, toilet paper was the first thing to go? I literally got screamed at for buying baby wides by someone I know.Shocking how Covid brought out the best and the worst in people…Subscribe47Share this postCovid-Sold Outdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther48SharePrevious
I got yelled at by a lady for getting too close to her son in tsa line in may 2021... it literally took my breath away. Like what has happened to people!
I get it.
Encl.
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy