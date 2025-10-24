Mind Control and Circular Logic

It became apparent by the winter of 2021, mind control elements were being utilized to persuade everyone to take the shot. Mind control or brainwashing, has been studied extensively by governments throughout history, as means of control. Never before however, had these techniques been imposed globally, through the guise of medicine. Some of well-known features employed were isolation, environmental control, indoctrination, fear, and the threat of death. The leaders presented with a sacred science, professing the knowledge of both the discovery and behavior of the new pathogen. Because of special insight, they alone were entitled to dictate the cure. The orders appeared in a top-down triangular structure, and questions were thwarted. Coercive persuasion techniques (denial of informed choice, intimidation, social pressure, threats, and bribes) were used to participate in the medical experiment; often against one’s conscience or better judgement.

People were told to trust the experts because they suddenly, cared about us. In other words, the measures were for the good of humanity. Isolation and social distancing were imposed to stop the spread. This included lockdowns, face masks, school closures, and for the fortunate, work from home options. Covid relief funds were available for everyone else. A few essential businesses were allowed to remain open, too big to fail. Most privately held shops were forced to close. Because social communication was severely impaired, people relied on the internet. The media provided updates and expert opinions with gory pictures daily. The pressure to comply increased incrementally. At first, we were told the shots would not be mandatory. Eventually, all opposing thoughts and opinions were shut down. Highly credentialed doctors and immunologists were ridiculed and had their practices destroyed for merely, asking questions. Fear was omnipresent. Initially the virus was the enemy or invisible threat. Eventually this morphed to the unvaccinated. The alleged spontaneous response to the pandemic was suspicious. How an elusive virus with no distinct symptoms, was both rapidly discovered and detected from a few cases in Wuhan, befuddles the imagination. Equipment never used before (plastic face shields and flimsy colored eyewear), arrived at lightening speed; filling our hospital supply rooms. We were told the eyewear would prevent SARS-CoV-2 from an eye invasion. Mandates and slogans commanding truth, quickly emerged. These included: we’re all in this together, stay safe, the new normal, we care, and save grandma. Eventually an insider/outsider mentality was adopted. Families were torn apart. For the first time in western medicine, the good of the whole superseded individual health, and anyone who refused was the enemy. Trust the Science became the sacred, rally cry. Everything was reduced to: in versus out, trust versus mistrust, selfless versus selfish, and good versus evil. Guilt and shame were tools of control. Allegiance became synonymous with the shot. Those that submitted were The Good Samaritans, non-infectious, and worthy of privileges. And those who refused were the opposite, selfish and infectious.

The initiation was the shot. Once taken, membership was complete. The club came with privileges, including the right to work and travel. These entitlements came with a prerequisite or one unspoken rule. You were not allowed to blame illness or death on “the cure”. No matter what, the shot was safe and effective. There was a secret clause including the possibility of rare death; nonetheless, a small price to pay for saving the world. Thus, the shot became proof of loyalty and trust in the system. And for anyone needing a scapegoat, it became acceptable to vent frustrations on the outsiders. After all, it was the unvaccinated, who were emphatically blamed for the never-ending pandemic.

The logic surrounding COVID-19 was circular. Every dictated premise, required blind faith and the goal was always the same; to take the shot. The assumptions were two-fold. One, a life-threatening, virus had emerged. And second, the experts had the cure. Additionally, we were told the following: the only way to save yourself is to take the shot, all other medications or attempts at boosting immunity are ineffective, take the shot for the good of the whole (save grandma), if the shot makes you sick it’s working, the shot will prevent serious illness, the shot is safe and effective, and trust the experts. You could not question the narrative and remain a good citizen. Consequently, those who refused the shot, were analogous with the disease. The mantra erupted, this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

No argument could be interjected in the logic. It didn’t matter if you had not seen a new illness with unique symptoms, or a pandemic. It didn’t matter if the science didn’t make sense. It didn’t matter if the measures were opposite to all your previous medical training. It didn’t matter if you had prior vaccine injuries. It didn’t matter that the vaccine did not stop transmission, and it didn’t matter if you had natural immunity. Essentially, we were told to accept every claim without evidence or reason. The orders were to take the shot.

This is how our medical system was decimated. The Hippocratic Oath (do not harm) was tossed aside. Covid patients were isolated and denied advocacy. Experimental drugs were given without informed choice, and dying alone became the new normal. The diagnosis for COVID-19 became anyone with a respiratory condition (positive or negative PCR). Never was any consideration given regarding the accuracy of the test. Basic human rights were suspended for both those infected and wounded from the cure. The response to the vaccine injured was callous and swift, not related became the final refrain. There would be no help for the maimed or justice for the dead. This was the result of trusting and being a good citizen. Mankind’s folly to virtuous, self-deception has been exposed.

Lest we forget…

Nurse Dee