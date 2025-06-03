Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Logic 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCovid Logic 2025Observations from a nurseDee DeeJun 03, 202535Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Logic 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore165ShareCognitive Distortion, Dysfunction, or Dissonance otherwise known as Covid Logic 2025 or a ‘psychotic break with reality’.Time for your next Covid Booster # 7…Subscribe35Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Logic 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore165SharePrevious
My (sad) favorite is, no matter what health catastrophe has occurred - "It would have been much much worse if I had not had the shot".
In 2019 I was still reading the Atlantic. One of the author's husband was in the medical branches and of the first to get a jab. She described how he was horrible sick from it. It is working! By then I had already heard from several people that the illness was no more than a mild flu. That set my case. And I quit reading the Atlantic, because even though this article proved the jab to be worse than the illness it should prevent, I already knew it was a leaky 'vaccine', and that jabbing while something goes round is a no-no (Geert Vanden Bosche wrote that very clearly), they continued praising the jabs. And then you read of all the break through cases, just like Geert said, and how it made the illness change.