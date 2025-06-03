Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
2h

My (sad) favorite is, no matter what health catastrophe has occurred - "It would have been much much worse if I had not had the shot".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

In 2019 I was still reading the Atlantic. One of the author's husband was in the medical branches and of the first to get a jab. She described how he was horrible sick from it. It is working! By then I had already heard from several people that the illness was no more than a mild flu. That set my case. And I quit reading the Atlantic, because even though this article proved the jab to be worse than the illness it should prevent, I already knew it was a leaky 'vaccine', and that jabbing while something goes round is a no-no (Geert Vanden Bosche wrote that very clearly), they continued praising the jabs. And then you read of all the break through cases, just like Geert said, and how it made the illness change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture