The Hydra
One of the fiercest creatures in ancient Greek mythology was the Hydra. The serpent beast had many heads, poisonous breath, and venomous blood. Hercules, the Greek mythological hero, was tasked to pursue and defeat the Hydra. The battle of the Hydra proved difficult; when a head was severed, then more heads would grow in its place.
In some psychoanalytical traditions, such as those founded by Sigmund Freud or Carl Jung, mythology was a tool to conceptualize and discuss human processes. Mythos is still used by modern psychologists. Jordan Peterson, a psychologist, used the Hydra mythos to discuss lying. The illustration paints the picture that lies beget lies and that the consequences of one lie can grow into numerous other consequences. The hydra analogy even points to the challenges of trying to deal with one lie, in that it can be difficult to contain, as many grow in its place. Along with the difficulty of managing lies, the Hydra imagery alludes to lies as venomous and toxic.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/pathological-lying-and-deception/202311/the-hydra-hypothesis
The Covid vaccine, produced under an emergency is an extreme example of how pharmaceutical companies conduct their own research with no oversight, defy the laws of science, and publish erroneous conclusions, thereby misleading the public for the sole purpose of financial profit.
Now it appears, instead of one yearly flu shot, another Covid, a fast tracked RSV and a new Shingles shot are recommended. What started out as ONE shot in the fall has jumped to FOUR.
So I am looking at the obituaries here in our area. I live in Bloomington Illinois. We have a population of 170,000 people. Within the last 3 days there have been what looks like 6 pre-mature deaths. 2 children, 2 (45) year olds, 1 teenager and 1 (55) year old. The cause of death was only documented in one…the (heart attack in a 45 year old who loved to work out). But the other 5 look very suspicious (if you know what I mean). This is the most I have seen before in a short time in our area. It costs $100 to publish an obituary here… so there are probably many more people dying that are not publicly announced. This appears to be an acceleration of dying here. We are over 3.5 years out from the first injections. I have a feeling the fall and the winter is going to bring a lot death here and everywhere else. We will see I guess.
They can shove every one of those needless vaccines! No more vaccine of any kind. I stopped in 2020 and will never get vaccinated by these goon squads. I adamantly tell my primary doctor NO when they ask about the annual flu shot. Glad I never got the covid jab or I would be worried sick about what side effect or cancer is brewing in my body.