Covid Jab Then, Asthma Now
Observations from a nurse
Dee Dee
Oct 07, 2024
First the jab, then the illness, which appears to be progressive. Not sure why my response is met with silence. Please Don't Take Anymore Covid Shots!
I feel sorry for those people of which I knew two that were Hospitalised with severe Myocarditis after the first shot and then told they had to have a second shot to keep their job
I'm glad to know you can openly recommend No. More. Jabs.
Do you get any pushback from your medical establishment when you make these recommendations?