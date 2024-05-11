I attended a college graduation this past week and this is how COVID was mentioned.
I know the college kids suffered. I remember how they surrounded the dorms with police and locked the kids inside. No questions were allowed and no answers given. The fear was real.
HOWEVER, the suffering endured by the entire world went just a little farther than, “no friends your first year”…
THE SILENCE WAS DEAFENING FOR THOSE WHO SUFFERED, DIED OR WERE INJURED FROM THE SHOT(S).
Reminded me of a song by The Monkees
It was easy then to tell right from wrong
Easy then to tell weak from strong
When a man should stand and fight
Or just go along
But today there is no day or night
Today there is no dark or light
Today there is no black or white
Only shades of gray
Sub&Support, Thank-you, Nurse Dee
a song from the Monkees I did not know! thank you I immediately listened to it on the tube. What a lovely song.