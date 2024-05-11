I attended a college graduation this past week and this is how COVID was mentioned.

I know the college kids suffered. I remember how they surrounded the dorms with police and locked the kids inside. No questions were allowed and no answers given. The fear was real.

HOWEVER, the suffering endured by the entire world went just a little farther than, “no friends your first year”…

THE SILENCE WAS DEAFENING FOR THOSE WHO SUFFERED, DIED OR WERE INJURED FROM THE SHOT(S).

Reminded me of a song by The Monkees