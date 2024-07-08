California governor: Put your ‘mask on between bites’
October 6, 2020
COVID-19 DINER TIP 1
“Minimum the number of times you take your mask off” and “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”
Thanks Newsom!
Makes you wonder what COVID-19 DINER TIP 2 is…(Dee’s guess)
“If you are choking, OK to turn blue, keep your mask on and refuse Heimlich Maneuver.”
It’s no wonder Red Lobster filed Chapter 11…
No posts
Yeah, and they caught him being unmasked dining with a bunch of people from different households. And they still didn't recall him...
It was all about mass humiliation, toxic muzzles, and compliance training...