Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Crossword Puzzle Answer KeyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCovid Crossword Puzzle Answer KeyObservations from a nurseDee DeeMar 04, 202524Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Crossword Puzzle Answer KeyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore66ShareI made this puzzle yesterday as another way of saying everything that NEEDS to be said, yet still remains unsaid.There is nothing fun about it…What a tragedy!God Bless Everyone!!!Nurse DeeSubscribe24Share this postDee’s SubstackCovid Crossword Puzzle Answer KeyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore66SharePrevious
Unfortunately Dee, your crossword puzzle will never make it into the New York Times or anywhere it might open the eyes of those still closed to the truth. But it is brilliant-an unusual way of putting some of the pieces of this crime together.
I was always under the impression Peter Daszak was the founder of Eco Health Alliance; I see he is the President and can definitely see Gates' hands in the mix of the death cult. Great crossword.