I love this nurse but if she takes the fall booster, that will be 4 Covid shots. She believes the virus was created in the Wuhan Lab and released on purpose. She claims to have seen Covid, in fact she knows people currently ‘with Covid’. She’s been an RN for over 30 years. The reason she wants to take the fall booster is because, she is afraid of catching Covid.

I never observed a pandemic and we both work in the same department at the hospital. I’ve been tracking the medical emergencies among previously, healthy pregnant women and almost all of them took the initial 2 jabs. I don’t live in fear of catching Covid and I’m certainly not taking any jabs.

Who can explain this…

Covid-Cognitive Dissonance