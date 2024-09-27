This previously healthy young woman has been given a death sentence. Yet, not ONE mention of the Moderna Covid Shot can be found on her OB History & Physical, Cardiology Consult or notes from the hospitalist.
Clear as the driven snow, listed under immunizations is a Moderna Covid shot given in 2022.
SHAME ON THEM, especially The Cardiologist!
Discussion about this post
May we remember that these are human beings whose lives have been wrecked. After a while it can seem (to me) like they're just statistics we are reading about. Day after day after day ..........
Incomprehensible what is happening!
Someone please get a shovel.