djean111
3h

Because I had/have no intention of getting jabbed, I had to completely jettison my quite impending old-age plans. Getting a two bedroom place with someone I have been friends with for over twenty years, just shopping and hanging out and whatever. Planned for years, all gone now because I will not get jabbed. Oh well, when one door closes, another one had damn well better open.

I used to think that if someone who got the shot made it this far with no problems, then they were safe. But now it looks like the jab is the gift that keeps on taking. Terrible and sad stuff.

4 replies by Dee Dee and others
Joseph L. Wiess
3h

My thinking was, "If they are going to that much trouble to do sell these," then I want no part of them. The more they pushed it, the more I refused to have any part of it. The more they threatened me, the more I dug my feet in.

