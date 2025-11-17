There are some similarities between Covid-19 and what happened during WW2. I am not suggesting to diminish the pain and suffering of anyone who lived or died from those horrors or Hell on Earth. Instead, I am drawing some comparisons between past and present in an attempt to understand what is happening today, especially in medicine.

Although extensively studied, the horrors of what human beings can do to other human beings under ‘certain conditions’, while remaining silent and just following orders is truly terrifying; hence, my reason to broach this subject. Of particular concern is the silence I continue to observe within the medical setting by the majority of doctors and nurses, despite reports/research coming out regarding Covid ‘vaccine’ side effects and deaths, although suppressed by mainstream news. This is exceptionally true in light of the real world experience within the hospital of increases in strokes, heart attacks, preeclampsia, and overall medical conditions/complications/deaths in previously, healthy populations following the Covid ‘vaccine(s)’.

Before Covid-19, I had thought it was because of those exact horrors following WW2, there was a universal understanding of the following:

Forced medical experimentation, calling the unvaccinated (or any human being) infectious, erecting (covid) concentration camps, observing medical professionals just following orders, and witnessing death/complications following a new ‘treatment’ (Covid vaccine), while the media continues to silence dissenting voices, is wrong and evil.

Nuremberg established that every human being has inherent value.

The overall lack of open conversation on this subject is very concerning. Something has changed since Covid-19 in our world, especially in medicine. Drawing on the past for an understanding of today led me to this quote, published in 1963 in “a report on Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil” by Hannah Arendt.

“The trouble with Eichmann was precisely that so many were like him, and that the many were neither perverted nor sadistic, that they were, and still are, terribly and terrifyingly normal. From the viewpoint of our legal institutions and of our moral standards of judgment, this normality was much more terrifying than all the atrocities put together.”

A very concerned, Nurse Dee