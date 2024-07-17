Love Bombing:

Healthcare Heroes,

We Care, Stay Safe, Good Citizen, Great Neighbor and Friend

Love Letters from Elementary Schools, Free Meals from Local Restaurants

Devalue, Manipulate, Gaslight:

Selfish, Not Invited, No Travel, Stay Home, Wear a Mask, Dirty, Bad, Your Fault, This is a Pandemic of The Unvaccinated

Discard:

You’re Fired, Covid Camps

Hoovering:

LET THEM…Share their Fears, Voice their Concerns, Listen and Reassure; Free Donuts, Cash and Prizes

“Infatuation with one’s self, leads to extreme risk aversion”

Quote by Sam Vaknin, the author of Malignant Self Love: Narcissism Revisited (1999)