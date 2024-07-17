Love Bombing:
Healthcare Heroes,
We Care, Stay Safe, Good Citizen, Great Neighbor and Friend
Love Letters from Elementary Schools, Free Meals from Local Restaurants
Devalue, Manipulate, Gaslight:
Selfish, Not Invited, No Travel, Stay Home, Wear a Mask, Dirty, Bad, Your Fault, This is a Pandemic of The Unvaccinated
Discard:
You’re Fired, Covid Camps
Hoovering:
LET THEM…Share their Fears, Voice their Concerns, Listen and Reassure; Free Donuts, Cash and Prizes
“Infatuation with one’s self, leads to extreme risk aversion”
Quote by Sam Vaknin, the author of Malignant Self Love: Narcissism Revisited (1999)
My favorite was the little jellybean "vaccination treat" they handed out in Australia.
Imagine trading your life for that.
The covid vaccinations are the closest thing to the final Jonestown Guyana "White Night" of Nov 18th 1978 that we have ever seen in our lifetimes - we had all the elements - from the true believers lined up for their vaccines, to the reluctant mothers vaccinating their children, to the final forced vaccinations . . . it was PATHETIC!!