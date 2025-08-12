Here are the top reasons why, I can’t just…Let It Go.
The harm committed by a few caused immeasurable suffering and death.
The Hippocratic Oath (Do No Harm) means something.
I never observed a pandemic.
Absolutely despicable witnessing professionals hiding behind masks, while people of all ages die from the Covid “vaccine”.
I guess the thinking is by saying nothing, ‘peace’ is maintained and hopefully the bloodletters got their fill…or I’m just in it for a paycheck. I do not know. It appears some people can see while others cannot , and no one knows exactly why.
I personally believe seeing from the eyes of God.
I prefer to ask, "Why can't you just admit you were wrong? Why can't the perpetrators just pay over all their assets to compensate the tens of millions of victims? Why isn't justice something worth having?"
It’s very hard to let it go because so many people got rich from harming other people. My cousin was healthy living in a senior home when gov Cuomo dumped a sick covid patient in her room. My cousin died within two weeks but we were never allowed to see her because of the covid rules! These are sins that only God can judge.