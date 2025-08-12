Here are the top reasons why, I can’t just…Let It Go.

The harm committed by a few caused immeasurable suffering and death. The Hippocratic Oath (Do No Harm) means something. I never observed a pandemic.

Absolutely despicable witnessing professionals hiding behind masks, while people of all ages die from the Covid “vaccine”.

I guess the thinking is by saying nothing, ‘peace’ is maintained and hopefully the bloodletters got their fill…or I’m just in it for a paycheck. I do not know. It appears some people can see while others cannot , and no one knows exactly why.

I personally believe seeing from the eyes of God.

Maybe there never will be ‘justice’ in this beautiful, broken world for the innocent harmed by the “pardoned”, but I don’t think I’ll ever just…Let It Go.