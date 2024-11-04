Office of the Gene Technology Regulator refuses to answer the question.
She distinguishes there is a difference between gene therapy and gene technology. However refuses to state whether or not the Covid “vaccine” is gene technology.
In healthcare, therapy is defined as a treatment to heal or relieve a disorder.
The “vaccine” is definitely NOT therapy.
According to the Merriam Dictionary:
technology
noun
: the practical application of knowledge especially in a particular area
: a manner of accomplishing a task especially using technical processes, methods, or knowledge
Engineering a shot to kill people is using technology to accomplish the task of Depopulation.
Splitting hairs over semantics is a sign of GUILT.
They’ll get what’s coming to them in this world or the next. These are liars and self serving useful idiots at best. I shudder to think of their eternal destiny if they refuse to repent and do the right thing and make right what they can. God help us all. 🙏🏻
Glad you shared this. What a great example of how our lawmakers are not there for us - at all! I shared this video in my post I just published this morning.