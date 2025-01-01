Leading causes of death among persons ages 65 and older

How have the causes of death for seniors changed over time?

Heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, and chronic lower respiratory diseases were the top four causes of death for seniors (people 65 and older) in 2000. The fifth most common cause was influenza and pneumonia, with 167.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Influenza and pneumonia were the 12th-most-common cause of death by 2021, with deaths dropping to 60.3 per 100,000. Instead, COVID-19 ranked in the top five.

COVID-19 became a leading cause of death for people 65 and over in 2020.

Similarly, death rates due to heart diseases, cancer, and cerebrovascular diseases for older Americans have also increased since 2020.