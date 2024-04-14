While the daily Code Blues in the adult population continues, this past week has given me further reason to pause…

Both shifts worked, I was confronted with the same story. Immediately following birth, a baby was “coded” (cardiac arrest), transferred to the NICU and placed on ventilation. Two in a row is no coincidence or accident.

The shots are destroying mom’s placenta (accurately reported by Peter McCullough).

https://academic.oup.com/humrep/article/38/12/2536/7308743

The horror is multifaceted. Horrific to witness, horrific to share, horrific to read the ‘experts’ STILL blaming a respiratory infection, horrific to see the shots continue, and horrific to observe the silence.

But the greatest crime…is the crime against innocence and the attack on the family.

Witnessing The Crime of the Century…