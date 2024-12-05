It didn’t matter that the vaccinated people should not have ended up in the hospital as a result of the “vaccine” OR DIED…it didn’t matter that the “unvaccinated” where not getting sick except in close contact to the recently “vaccinated”, and it most certainly didn’t matter there was no pandemic observed before the “vaccines”…NOTHING mattered, no questions were allowed, we were told “nurses are stupid”.
We Were Not Supposed To Think
And this is how bad things happen…
There was also the element that one wasn't considered "vaccinated" until 14 days after the shots were received. Once the next was required, one wasn't vaccinated again. And if one was vaccinated outside of the hospital (such as Walgreens), the vaccine didn't count as vaccinated.