It’s strange how things have evolved following COVID-19. Out of all the newly coined terms, measures, and “cures” thrust upon us, there emerges one unshakable truth. The mask has emerged as the symbol for the lies and shame of COVID-19. The mask represents the unspoken message, “Do Not Tell”. There was no pandemic before the “vaccines”.

Observations at my hospital include no one wears a mask anymore. It used to be all the flu shot refusers were “forced” to wear a mask during flu season, not anymore. Corporate policy has not changed. The nurses are refusing en masse as a silent protest against what happened. Maybe it’s a small win for the still unacknowledged horror, but I see it as a heroic gesture. An unspoken protest or silent rejection against what they did and what happened during COVID-19.