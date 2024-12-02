It’s strange how things have evolved following COVID-19. Out of all the newly coined terms, measures, and “cures” thrust upon us, there emerges one unshakable truth. The mask has emerged as the symbol for the lies and shame of COVID-19. The mask represents the unspoken message, “Do Not Tell”. There was no pandemic before the “vaccines”.
Observations at my hospital include no one wears a mask anymore. It used to be all the flu shot refusers were “forced” to wear a mask during flu season, not anymore. Corporate policy has not changed. The nurses are refusing en masse as a silent protest against what happened. Maybe it’s a small win for the still unacknowledged horror, but I see it as a heroic gesture. An unspoken protest or silent rejection against what they did and what happened during COVID-19.
I was at the doctor's office last week. The only one there wearing a mask was the receptionist and he had to take it off every time someone came at the window because no one could understand him. He stubbornly put it on every time again. One of the patients came in with a mask, too, and another was coughing hard but wore none. I thought by now, everyone would know that masks do not work and make you sicker than you already are.
I just spent the weekend in the Covidiot capital of Boston where you still see a fair number of people donning masks as they walk the streets in constant fear of the boogeyman virus. You sometimes wonder if it’s something in the air that makes such odd behavior or is it just that they have just OD’d on too much television news?