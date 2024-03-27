“This virus is a shape-shifter,” Abraham said. “The great structural flexibility we saw in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein suggests that Omicron is not likely to be the end of the story for this virus.”

SARS-CoV-2 is a protean virus. It seems designed to reinfect a previously infected host, changing its outer coat as well as some of its properties. The virus is also adapting to a number of new environments, including human and other animals. As a result, we must apprehend the protean nature of the changes it undergoes and adapt our protective strategies, including vaccines, to this reality.

SHAPE-SHIFTING IN WESTERN WITCHCRAFT

During the witch trials of the Inquisition—the peak of which occurred in the 16th and 17th centuries—European Demonologists debated whether shape-shifting could be conferred by the devil and his Demons, or was merely a Demonically inspired illusion. Some Demonologists such as Jean Bodin and Joseph Glanvill accepted shape-shifting, or metamorphosis, as fact. Most others, such as Henri Boguet, NICHOLAS RÉMY, and FRANCESCO MARIA GUAZZO, denounced it as fallacy. They cited the authoritative statements made in the early ﬁfth century by St. Augustine and echoed in the 13th century by St. Thomas Aquinas.

St. Augustine said that metamorphosis is miraculous and the devil has no miracle-making power; thus metamorphosis is nothing but an illusion created by the devil and Demons.

It is very generally believed that by certain witches’ spells and the power of the Devil men may be changed into wolves . . . but they do not lose their human reason and understanding, nor are their minds made the intelligence of a mere beast. Now this must be understood in this way: namely, that the Devil creates no new nature, but that he is able to make something appear to be which in reality is not.

The Canon Episcopi upheld the Augustinian view and inﬂuenced Demonologists well into the 17th century.

Whoever therefore believes that anything can be made, or that any creature can be changed to better or to worse or be transformed into another species or similtude, except by the Creator himself who made everything and through whom all things were made, is beyond doubt an inﬁdel.

Meanwhile, those who believed in the reality of shape-shifting had to find ways around Augustine and the Canon Episcopi. Some Demonologists, such as Rémy and Guazzo, were inventive in their ways that the devil could create the illusions of shape-shifting while leaving behind physical evidence, such as the sympathetic wounds displayed by werewolves.