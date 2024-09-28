My favorite Conspiracy Nurse…she lifts me up when I fall. And during Covid, I fell
down,
down,
down.
I could’ve skipped the bugs in the mask thing, but maybe masks from China are contaminated with germs, bugs and fiberglass.
We sure saw a lot of maskne…
What I do know is, she is one of the finest nurses I’ve ever met, and one of the few who still upholds “Do No Harm” and honors Informed Consent.
My favorite Conspiracy Nurse!
- THIS COULD BE THE FIRST …. ??? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀🚸
seems to me nurses are more reliable for the oath, but what do you think, Dee?