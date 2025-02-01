So here’s the thing, we cannot require someone to be vaccinated, that’s just not what we can do. It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn’t.
Congress was protected by privacy.
My hospital was going to fire me unless I submitted a religious exemption. I think it’s fair to say..they knew who was and wasn’t “vaccinated”.
My privacy wasn’t protected.
Congress was exempt from the poison they pushed.
Never Forget…
Haven't forgotten the "Biden Mandate" and how Congress exempted themselves -as they often do- from presidential asininity.
Another reason not to trust any politician in either party!