Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral

ABSTRACT Background. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during 26 the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season. Methods. Employees of Cleveland Clinic in employment in Ohio on October 1, 2024, were included. The cumulative incidence of influenza among those in the vaccinated and unvaccinated states was compared over the following 25 weeks. Protection provided by vaccination (analyzed as a time dependent covariate) was evaluated using Cox proportional hazards regression. Results. Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of -26.9% (95% C.I., -55.0 to -6.6%).

Conclusions. This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a 39 higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.

Nabin K. Shrestha,Patrick C. Burke, Amy S. Nowacki, Steven M. Gordon

Departments of Infectious Diseases, Infection Prevention, Quantitative Health Sciences, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Potential conflicts of interest. The authors: No reported conflicts of interest.

Funding. None.