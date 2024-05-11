Joe Rogan reacts on his podcast, “Chris Cuomo just came out and said he’s got a vaccine injury. That guy was pushing that “BLEEP” on TV, forever. And he said he got it with his first dose, and then he got it again with his second dose”.
Chris Cuomo said, “I am taking a regular dose of Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman early on. That was wrong. We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is WHY?”
He blames the Clinicians who “weren’t saying anything”….
Plenty of blame to go around…
“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, aka side effects, but nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame, and they just want it to go away,” Mr. Cuomo said on his eponymous show while interviewing nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/may/6/chris-cuomo-newsnation-anchor-says-hes-been-affect/
Despite all the corruption, at least he’s talking. If his brother wasn’t Andrew, I doubt anyone would care.
I’m just one of the stupid people, according to Don Lemon, who wasn’t allowed to “say anything”.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/don-lemon-argues-time-shun-233600544.html
Absolutely zero trust in him ~ there’s an angle buried here somewhere
I have only contempt for Fredo Cuomo, but will give credit where credit is due - Cuomo is talking about HIS vaccine injury, so vax injury is not being forgotten and dismissed like the govt. wants. Wondering what his injury is, that he needs ivermectin???