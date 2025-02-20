I seriously hope no one will buy those eggs…

Where is the research for safety???

Of-course the chickens could collapse immediately following mRNA injections, like so many humans, exposing this profit driven madness. Can anyone fathom what mRNA will do to chickens, developing eggs, or the food chain supply…

NO THANK-YOU

From my observations, following the recent mRNA experiment, the hospital NICU census has been high… and as of late, filled to capacity. Seems like everyone needs oxygen…. but if you google the question, “Why is there a rise in preeclampsia”, the answer is as follows:

AI Overview Learn more Preeclampsia is on the rise likely due to an increasing prevalence of risk factors like obesity, advanced maternal age, pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension, increased use of assisted reproductive technologies leading to multiple pregnancies, and potentially a growing awareness and improved detection of the condition, all contributing to a higher incidence rate.

So we’re supposed to believe that following a mass, genetic experiment, all of the current illness we’re observing in a previously, healthy population, is now attributed to “pre-existing conditions”? Is there any proof to substantiate that claim?

That all of a sudden, young women en mass, have developed the same pre-existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension, ALL AT THE SAME TIME?

Which just happens to be the same time following the shots…

I’m not arguing with AI but the whole things seems mighty suspicious.

Please share your thoughts