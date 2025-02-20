I seriously hope no one will buy those eggs…
Where is the research for safety???
Of-course the chickens could collapse immediately following mRNA injections, like so many humans, exposing this profit driven madness. Can anyone fathom what mRNA will do to chickens, developing eggs, or the food chain supply…
NO THANK-YOU
From my observations, following the recent mRNA experiment, the hospital NICU census has been high… and as of late, filled to capacity. Seems like everyone needs oxygen…. but if you google the question, “Why is there a rise in preeclampsia”, the answer is as follows:
AI Overview
Preeclampsia is on the rise likely due to an increasing prevalence of risk factors like obesity, advanced maternal age, pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension, increased use of assisted reproductive technologies leading to multiple pregnancies, and potentially a growing awareness and improved detection of the condition, all contributing to a higher incidence rate.
Thanks for staying on top of this, Nurse Dee. It's very sad when you consider the conditions most of those poor creatures endure and have no choice. Then on top of this, the pressure for once healthy young people to keep taking the jabs is abominable.
No No hell NOOOOOOOOO