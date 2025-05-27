RFK Jr. announcement-

“As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommendation immunization schedule.”

Shame on the doctors who pushed the jabs with NO CLINICAL DATA and witnessed the rise in miscarriages, preterm births, postpartum hemorrhages, pregnancy induced hypertension and preeclampsia.

One of my concerns is the problems we’re observing (above) continues from women who took the Covid jab years ago…in other words, whatever is going on seems to be long term, perhaps permanent. We don’t know because no one is reporting on this.

Damage done…