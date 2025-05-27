CDC no longer recommends COVID VAX for pregnant women and healthy children
Observations from a nurse
RFK Jr. announcement-
“As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommendation immunization schedule.”
Shame on the doctors who pushed the jabs with NO CLINICAL DATA and witnessed the rise in miscarriages, preterm births, postpartum hemorrhages, pregnancy induced hypertension and preeclampsia.
One of my concerns is the problems we’re observing (above) continues from women who took the Covid jab years ago…in other words, whatever is going on seems to be long term, perhaps permanent. We don’t know because no one is reporting on this.
Damage done… Exactly… and well planned. What an insult! Please don’t be foolish enough to give these liars any credit… use your brains!
according to Sasha Latypova, pregnant women are still listed as 'vulnerable people' though, which means they can still be 'urged to be safe'. We really need everyone to get some brains, so they read up on what vaccines really are and how little they really have done to avoid sickness. I just read an article in the Dutch press, that measles are 'on the rise' there too, and of course, the 'invaccinated' get the blame as usual.