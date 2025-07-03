And the first reports were reported in the Jerusalem Post in February of 2021

that a young man had been admitted

to the intensive care unit with myocarditis after the vaccine.

In February 2021,

Myocarditis safety signals were triggered in the VAERS data set,

and this is a nice timeline put together by a reporter of Covid

19 vaccines and myocarditis.

By April 2021,

there were at least two deaths and 60 cases reported from Israel.

And these

and the reports said that these details had been sent to the US FDA and the CDC.

And yet, by April 27th, 2021,

then centers for Disease Control and Prevention

director said regarding this phenomenon, quote,

we have not seen a signal and we've actually looked intentionally

for the signal in the over 200 million doses we've given.

Yet at this time, the CDC was aware of 14 cases

of post-vaccine myocarditis reported by the Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense would be one of the first to publish this phenomenon,

Myocarditis,

following immunization with many Covid vaccines among military members.

And these early reports documented rather consistently an elevation

in myocarditis risk, particularly to men, particularly

for dose two.

The CDC, initially

in the first half of 2021, had planned a Health alert

network action, which ultimately was not released, and this occurred

through the following series of events, which was obtained through

FOIA obtained emails in May 2020 for 2021.

Vaccine safety meeting, which included FDA and CDC officials, includes

the following draft notes.

Quote is VAERS signaling for mild pericarditis now?

And the answer for the age group 16 to 17 and 18 to 24. Yes.

On May 25th, 2021, one day following the meeting

where the FDA and CDC officials acknowledge the safety concern,

the Biden White House distributed

talking points to top health officials downplaying the risk of myocarditis.

