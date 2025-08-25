CDC Launches Official Investigation into Surging Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed Frank Bergman August 24, 2025 - 12:54 pm The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just launched an official investigation into the surging excess deaths, injuries, and chronic disease among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The CDC has quietly launched a new workgroup that will, for the first time, formally review scientific data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 shots. The probe will include studies on serious side effects, deaths, and long-term health risks tied to the injections. The move comes after years of stonewalling, dismissals, and censorship of legitimate concerns raised by scientists, physicians, and advocacy groups. Now, with “vaccine” injuries and fertility declines increasingly difficult to ignore, the CDC is being forced into an unprecedented reassessment of the mass vaccination campaign it aggressively promoted.

Once reality matches the explained, only then will I believe. I don’t currently trust anyone who could potentially receive a bribe or consider a Pfizer or Moderna clinical research study as valid science…’conflicts of interest’.

The fact this was done in the first place to establish Safe & Effective has got us here.

When ‘the team’ shows up at my hospital and interviews the staff while searching through the Covid vaccinated medical records correlating DIC, pre-eclampsia, post-partum hemorrhages, blood clots, and re-admissions for post-eclampsia, in addition to emergency C-sections from these conditions resulting in NICU babies…maybe then I will believe.

The new “COVID-19 Immunization Workgroup” will operate under the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and be led by MIT professor Retsef Levi, Ph.D., a longtime critic of the agency’s lack of transparency. ACIP recommendations carry massive weight, influencing public health policy, insurance coverage, and vaccine mandates nationwide. According to the CDC, the workgroup will scrutinize: • Adverse events linked to the vaccines, including cardiovascular, thrombotic, neurological, and immunological harms. • “Critical gaps” in scientific literature, particularly around repeated booster doses, DNA contamination, and the persistence of spike protein and lipid nanoparticles in the body. • Impacts on pregnant women, all-cause deaths, hospitalizations, and disabilities. The CDC admitted the group will also confront long-ignored concerns about impurities in the shots and unanswered questions about how long the synthetic spike protein lingers in tissues. The announcement has been met with a mix of relief and outrage from medical freedom advocates. Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, called the move “promising” but stressed: “The need to reevaluate these novel gene therapies, rebranded as vaccines, is urgent. “Reports and data from around the world point to their extremely toxic profile. “The legitimacy of the workgroup’s work will depend on its composition — we hope that Dr. Levi brings in truly independent, unbiased members to work with him.” Drug safety advocate Kim Witczak said the review is “long overdue but absolutely necessary,” blasting regulators for pushing mass vaccination without addressing basic safety questions. “This is a positive step, but it also highlights a systemic problem: these questions should have been fully addressed before recommendations and mandates were made,” she said. Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough warned that once the truth comes out, the public will demand accountability: “If and when a safety review is undertaken and if and when the COVID-19 vaccines are pulled from the market, the public will ask ‘why did this take so long and why were so many allowed to be harmed by mRNA biotechnology?’” Other experts suggested the very creation of the workgroup proves the original rollout was rushed and inadequately reviewed. Sayer Ji, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, said it “reveals how much was rushed, and how little was independently examined.” Dr. Meryl Nass predicted bluntly: “Expect fireworks.” Dr. Levi himself has acknowledged the scale of what’s at stake. In an interview this week, Levi admitted that major questions remain unanswered: “We need to be fully transparent about what we know, and what we don’t, and unfortunately, that was not always practised consistently in the past. “My intention is to be part of changing that.” Levi confirmed the workgroup will include additional ACIP members, among them Dr. Robert Malone, an early pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology turned outspoken critic, and Dr. James Pagano, a board-certified emergency medicine physician with over 40 years of clinical experience. The CDC says the group will bring together experts in epidemiology, molecular biology, immunology, virology, drug and vaccine safety, and public health, areas the agency has been accused of sidelining throughout the pandemic. For years, corporate media and health bureaucrats dismissed safety concerns as “misinformation.” Now, under mounting pressure from lawmakers like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), victims, and independent researchers, the CDC is being forced to confront what critics have long called the catastrophic failure of the mRNA rollout. Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., called the move a “striking reversal” for the CDC and FDA. Demasi notes that for the first time, federal advisers will be forced to investigate “the unresolved issues that have dogged the vaccines since their rushed rollout in late 2020.” With “vaccine” injuries piling up, deaths surging, and public trust collapsing, the new CDC workgroup represents not only a belated attempt at damage control but also a tacit admission that the safety of the mRNA shots was never properly established in the first place. As Nass put it, the truth is coming, and “fireworks” are inevitable. https://slaynews.com/news/cdc-launches-official-investigation-surging-deaths-covid-vaxxed/

Fingers crossed something FINALLY happens and…

Judas Priest Know what it's like

When you're taken for granted

There goes your life

It's so underhanded If the man with the power

Can't keep it under control Some heads are gonna roll

Some heads are gonna roll

Some heads are gonna roll

Some heads are gonna roll

Some heads are gonna roll

CDC newly appointed Covid vaccine advisory committee as of 8/20/25:

https://www.cdc.gov/acip/downloads/COVID19-TOR-508.pdf