Observations:
There are more deaths in 2021 after the “vaccines” were given.
The Graph for Covid-19 Deaths and ALL Deaths follow the same pattern.
The number of Covid Deaths is significantly less than the number of ALL Deaths.
Thoughts…
The fact the graph for Covid-19 Deaths and ALL Deaths follow the same pattern suggest a connection. Since ALL Deaths include Covid Deaths, it’s possibly by adding the Covid Deaths to a constant number, these patterns would emerge. However based on the numbers, there is more overall death than what can be accounted for from just Covid Deaths.
A normal pandemic graph would have a rise in deaths followed by a fall. It’s this cyclical pattern of multiple rise and falls, over a period of several years, that warrant an explanation.
If the shots were effective in eliminating death as we were told, the number of deaths following administration would have gone down and STAYED DOWN.
Flatten the curve never happened…
It is sad that with all the talk about graphs that it is people who were murdered that you are talking about. The so called covid deaths were also murders by medical interventions
Just put out a questionnaire asking people about the death of their loved ones.
I have 5 family members and a friend in USA all died from the bio weapon post covid. My spouse and I both were infected with what they call covid and got better.
They had different lots of " Hot Shots" across different parts of the country, with the boosters and the follow ups.. They did not want everybody dying at once, that would look to suspicious, so they layered it out so people would die over a long period of time.. They die from cancer, heart attack's, brain aneurisms, cancer, strokes you name it.. We do not know what these young normally healthy people keep dying from, but we know WHAT DID NOT KILL THEM LOL..