Marianne Agnello
2h

It is sad that with all the talk about graphs that it is people who were murdered that you are talking about. The so called covid deaths were also murders by medical interventions

Just put out a questionnaire asking people about the death of their loved ones.

I have 5 family members and a friend in USA all died from the bio weapon post covid. My spouse and I both were infected with what they call covid and got better.

Bill
1h

They had different lots of " Hot Shots" across different parts of the country, with the boosters and the follow ups.. They did not want everybody dying at once, that would look to suspicious, so they layered it out so people would die over a long period of time.. They die from cancer, heart attack's, brain aneurisms, cancer, strokes you name it.. We do not know what these young normally healthy people keep dying from, but we know WHAT DID NOT KILL THEM LOL..

