https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm

Observations:

There are more deaths in 2021 after the “vaccines” were given.

The Graph for Covid-19 Deaths and ALL Deaths follow the same pattern.

The number of Covid Deaths is significantly less than the number of ALL Deaths.

Thoughts…

The fact the graph for Covid-19 Deaths and ALL Deaths follow the same pattern suggest a connection. Since ALL Deaths include Covid Deaths, it’s possibly by adding the Covid Deaths to a constant number, these patterns would emerge. However based on the numbers, there is more overall death than what can be accounted for from just Covid Deaths.

A normal pandemic graph would have a rise in deaths followed by a fall. It’s this cyclical pattern of multiple rise and falls, over a period of several years, that warrant an explanation.

If the shots were effective in eliminating death as we were told, the number of deaths following administration would have gone down and STAYED DOWN.

Flatten the curve never happened…