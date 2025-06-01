Share this postDee’s SubstackCDC Covid vaccine recommendations-Are You on The List?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCDC Covid vaccine recommendations-Are You on The List?ObservationsDee DeeJun 01, 202543Share this postDee’s SubstackCDC Covid vaccine recommendations-Are You on The List?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore339Sharehttps://www.cdc.gov/covid/risk-factors/index.htmlIt would have save time and money just to write the wordEVERYONE…Are you on the list?Subscribe43Share this postDee’s SubstackCDC Covid vaccine recommendations-Are You on The List?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore339SharePrevious
Yes - that's pretty much everyone in the US. Our "health care" system makes sure of that.
I am on the Oh, hell, NO! list.
That list is ludicrous. I never believed it! But I know people that did and they’re no longer here
It is the fact that if you have a neurological disability, such as my chronic migraines that the Covid vaccination made it worse. I didn’t touch that with a 10 foot pole. There was nothing safe about it ever and they knew it!!
It was never tested thoroughly, but the ones that took it prior to it coming out to the public suffered greatly and then they never released the evidence because it was bad.
I worked in the medical field, and I will never trust them again