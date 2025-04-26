Looking back…
Carlos Santana cancels remaining 2021 concerts after 'unscheduled heart procedure'
"I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health..."
Published on December 2, 2021 01:49PM EST
Carlos Santana announced that he has canceled all of his December shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas, following recovery from an unscheduled heart procedure. The news was announced in in a tweet on his official account with a video from Santana explaining his reasons for canceling and updates about his health.
"Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure," the account wrote along with the video. "We look forward to returning to perform at the House of Blues in January 2022."
Considering the way the entire music industry behaved during the plandemic, I would believe he did. I used to work in concert and theater local production crews... I worked a show of Carlos Santanna... he was one who didn't seem to think himself better than non-performers, not like some we had to deal with. It's been sad seeing how so many in the entertainment industry bought into and pushed the propoganda program.
Those involved or controlled will never admit the truth of COVID jabs injury/death.