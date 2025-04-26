Carlos Santana cancels remaining 2021 concerts after 'unscheduled heart procedure'

"I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health..."

By

Andrea Towers

Published on December 2, 2021 01:49PM EST

Carlos Santana announced that he has canceled all of his December shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas, following recovery from an unscheduled heart procedure. The news was announced in in a tweet on his official account with a video from Santana explaining his reasons for canceling and updates about his health.

"Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure," the account wrote along with the video. "We look forward to returning to perform at the House of Blues in January 2022."

