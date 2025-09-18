Caring to DeathObservations from a nurseDee DeeSep 18, 202540178ShareOur current ‘healthcare system’, open 24/7. Enter at your own risk.You can check out but you can never leave…Subscribe40178SharePrevious
Yes, best if you can stay away. It can easily become a lifelong thing once in. I get some people have no choice since I was injured and possibly exposed to something during the Gulf War. I've been told I need surgeries I don't need. I've been offered medication I don't need. I've learned to boldly reject them and call them out. They don't like it when they can't control you. I've been through too much to give a shit. In 30 years, I think I've only meet 3 doctors who actually treated me with compassion and actually gave a shit. And I've easily seen more than 200 doctors over the years. From someone who has been through it and knows it, stay away if possible. The good thing is none of them have been asking or pushing me to take any their death shots since post covid. I caught on to that scam in 1995.
Simple words, so much truth!