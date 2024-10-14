After all the Covid vaccine(s) injury and death, whoever is left gets these shots, I guess.
The dates align perfectly with agenda 2030, The New World Order.
Standing for a world where informed consent in medicine (human rights) exists. This includes a statement in writing for every vaccine, that serious injury or death is a possibility and Big Pharma is free from all liability.
I’ll die first. Maybe. But I probably have 20-30 years left.
I will not be in line to sacrifice Myself on Their needle altar, that's for sure! I will hope enough of Us take the same stand as I!