Opening comments by Dr. Philip Zimbardo about the Blue/Brown Eye Experiment.

How do you get them to feel on a personal level what discrimination is all about? Jane Elliot was that teacher. A school teacher at Riceville, Iowa back in the early 70’s and she did what I think is one of the most powerful demonstrations of all time, not by a psychologist but a third grade school teacher.

Jane Elliot observed the following:

I watched what had been marvelous, cooperative, wonderful, thoughtful children turn into nasty, vicious, discriminating little third graders in the space of 15 minutes. I think I learned more from the superior children than I did from the children who were considered inferior because their personalities changed even more than the others did.

This insight into human behavior offers a possible explanation why the vaccinated were so quick to turn on the unvaccinated . There was name calling with the words, immoral and selfish . There were calls on social media to, “Let them die”, and President Biden fueled the fire with the phrase, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Published by The Toronto Star:

If an unvaccinated person catches it from someone who is vaccinated, boohoo, too bad. I have no empathy left for the willfully unvaccinated. Let them die.

I expected more from our world leaders than third graders...

Perhaps the blue-eyed boy at the end appropriately summed up the reason why the vaccinated were so cruel.