Blood Clots Following Pfizer Covid Shots
Observations from a nurse
She was fortunate and delivered a healthy, full term baby last week. She also took the recommended RSV bivalent (ABRYSO) and Tdap vaccine in the 3rd trimester.
There was no mention on her chart for this pregnancy regarding any complications or concerns due to her prior DX in 2022 of DVTs.
This used to be HIGHLY UNUSUAL for a 32 year old to have any DVTs, but especially in BOTH legs.
Silence continues, not a mention of speculation related to side effects from the Covid jabs…
Nurse Dee
I am just a carpenter married to an OR nurse. I mostly keep to myself and have only a few friends. My wife is much more social than I am, she has to be. Growing up I can’t think of any family or friend that got a blood clot. Incredibly since the government forced and coerced these DNA changing experimental chemicals on working medical people and coerced the public to take them I know so many that have got blood clots and other horrible ailments including cancers heart attacks strokes immune deficiencies even digestion problems. I would say 1/3 of the people I know were negatively affected by what Biden and the medical establishment did to all of us. I’ve seen deaths career ending strokes, blood clots in young healthy people, cancer deaths and illnesses etc. etc. This coming from a simple carpenter with only a few real friends. I’ll never trust a doctor again.
My bro in law took those same 3 jabs in 2021 and died of brain cancer shortly afterwards. Bcuz my sister is a major lib and made him get the shots, the elephant will remain in the room forever. He was only 67. Most ppl would be guilt ridden. Not libs, in their mind, he took one for the team…