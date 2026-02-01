She was fortunate and delivered a healthy, full term baby last week. She also took the recommended RSV bivalent (ABRYSO) and Tdap vaccine in the 3rd trimester.

There was no mention on her chart for this pregnancy regarding any complications or concerns due to her prior DX in 2022 of DVTs.

This used to be HIGHLY UNUSUAL for a 32 year old to have any DVTs, but especially in BOTH legs.

Silence continues, not a mention of speculation related to side effects from the Covid jabs…

Nurse Dee